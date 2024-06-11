Tiruchy International Airport operations begin from new terminal today

CHENNAI: An IndiGo aircraft that arrived from Chennai received a water cannon salute at the newly integrated terminal at the Tiruchy International Airport, which began its operations today.

The new terminal of the airport was built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2.

But as the work was not completed, it was not open for public use until today.

From today, all domestic and international flights will be operated from the new terminal of the Tiruchy International Airport.

Built on an area of 75 thousand square metres, the new terminal can handle 44 lakh passengers per year.