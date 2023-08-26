Tiruchy IBT to be ready before LS polls, says min

TIRUCHY: The works for the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) will be completed by December, this year, and it would be operational before the Lok Sabha polls, said minister KN Nehru on Friday.

Inspecting the ongoing works at IBT, the minister said, “Since the month would have monsoon rains, we are studying the possibility to complete the project. But still, the IBT would be ready and functional before the Lok Sabha polls.”

The semi-ring road connecting Madurai and Dindigul would commence soon as the tender would be called on within a month. “We will ask the officials to accelerate the work once the tender process gets over,” he said.

Stating that the Central bus stand and Chathiram bus stand would not be disturbed once the IBT opened, he said there is a plan to construct commercial complexes in the location to improve the income to the corporation.

Meanwhile, out of 520 acres of land for the IBT, 100 acres would be allotted to Corporation while 10 acres and 30 acres would be allotted for IT park sports complex.

The minister added that the study for the feasibility of introducing metro service in Salem and Tiruchy are over and the works would commence soon.