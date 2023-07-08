Tiruchy got Rs 1K cr projects, says Nehru

TIRUCHY: Responding to the charges of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, who said in a public meeting that there was no development in Tiruchy after the DMK formed government, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru asked him on Friday not to spread false information as Tiruchy has received developmental projects worth over Rs 1,000 crores.

“He (EPS) should not spit such a flattened lie. He should be responsible for what he is speaking in public meetings, Tiruchy has received projects worth Rs 1,000 crore and more and he should get to know the details before speaking,” said Nehru replying to reporters’ query here on the charges of EPS.

Minister Nehru asked what are the projects brought to Tiruchy in the past 10 years during the AIADMK government. “The TNPL unit was inaugurated by MGR and the second phase was opened by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and no project was undertaken for the Tiruchy corporation during the AIADMK regime,” Nehru said.

Meanwhile, Nehru listed out the developmental works brought out by the late chief minister M Karunanidhi and the present Chief Minister MK Stalin. “Karunanidhi brought engineering college, new Collectorate, combined court complex and aqueducts to Tiruchy. Similarly, Chief Minister Stalin brought a new integrated bus terminal worth Rs 360 crore, new market complex, IT park worth Rs 600 crore and thus, within two years, projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were given to Tiruchy district alone,” he said.

The Minister also charged that the AIADMK regime, left the Under Ground Drainage works incomplete.