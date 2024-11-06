Tiruchy: GENIE project creates women-led climate ventures

CHENNAI: The Gender Enabling Network of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GENIE) project of TREC-STEP (Tiruchirappalli Regional Engineering College – Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park) has created as many as 1,433 women-led climate ventures across eight states of India from 2020, said the Executive Director of TREC-STEP RMP Jawahar here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Master Class Conference on Gender Innovation and Enterprise Promotion, Jawahar said, the GENIE, under the European Union Supported Project, provided a unique opportunity to design and implement a series of actions working with women focussed civil society organisations across eight countries including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal which promoted women microclimate entrepreneurs.

“GENIE project was initiated in 2020 and has so far professionally trained, and strengthened 472 women-focused civil society organisations in which as many as 1,433 women-led climate ventures have been promoted by Tamil Nadu leading with 1,200 women creating green jobs and increased income in their respective region,” Jawahar said.

On Tuesday, an event to enable knowledge sharing and networking opportunities in which around 300 women entrepreneurs, Civil society organisations, Network members of the European Union GENIE project, Academia, funding agencies, policymakers and other stakeholders took part.

While speaking among the participants, Nigar Shaji, Programme Director Aditya-L1, ISRO Bangalore mentioned there are opportunities for women to enhance their economic status and they are real stakeholders of climate warriors.

Inaugurating the event, Delphine Brissonnea, Senior Programme Manager, European Delegation to India and Bhutan said that climate change was once a silent voice and now it has been heard louder.

“The women of India are front runners in saving the environment. Climate change has resulted in catastrophes in various European countries and caused drought situations in India,” she said and urged women entrepreneurs to be involved in environment-friendly activities.

She also presented awards to women micro eco, sustainable ventures and Civil Society organisation Network members.