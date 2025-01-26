Tiruchy G-Corner to get subway or overbridge soon, says Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: Steps would be initiated to establish either a subway or a road overbridge at G-Corner to decongest traffic and enhance safety for the people, said the Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday.

It is said that frequent fatal accidents occur at Ponmalai G-Corner due to the absence of bridges and subways. More than one lakh residents commute through G-Corner from as many as 15 residential areas.

Since there was no solution for the past 15 years for the frequent accidents, the social activists and railway employees took the issue to the Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko.

On Saturday, Durai Vaiko along with DRM (Tiruchy Division) Anbalagan, NHAI project director Praveen Kumar and highways department officials visited the spot and studied the feasibility of establishing a subway to decongest traffic movement.

While speaking to reporters, Durai Vaiko said, an interaction with the officials from railways and NHAI confirmed that there is no issue with land acquisition for the subway while fund allocation also would be of no problem.

“We will soon have either an over bridge or a subway at G-Corner,” Durai Vaiko said.Commenting on the charge sheet filed by CB-CID on the Vangaivayal issue, Durai Vaiko stressed that the CB-CID would have made an elaborate study and might have found adequate evidence before submitting a charge sheet.