Tiruchy: Four cops suspended as prisoner smuggles ganja

Remand prisoner Vasanthakumar was taken to the Tiruchy court on Saturday, escorted by four police personnel. When he returned to the prison, the prison staff suspected the behaviour of the inmate and searched him, during which they found that he had smuggled ganja concealed in his rectum.

The prison staff passed on the information to the City Commissioner of Police, N Kamini. The Commissioner who conducted an inquiry suspended all four police personnel for being passive during their duty.