Tiruchy: Flying squad seizes vehicle carrying gold, releases after documents produced

TIRUCHY: Flying squad from Kumbakonam seized a vehicle carrying 5 kgs of gold without proper documents on Monday, and it was released in the evening after the documents were produced.
Sources said a Tiruchy-based private agency has been transporting gold and silver ornaments to the shops across the state.
On Monday, a vehicle owned by the agency was carrying gold to be distributed to the shops in Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram and Sirkazhi. When the vehicle was crossing Koranattu Karuppur near Kumbakonam, a team headed by Gowri Sankar stopped the vehicle and conducted a search in which they found that 5.670 kgs of gold jewels were being carried without proper documents.
Soon, the team seized the vehicle and handed it over to the Kumbakonam Returning Officer Thirumalai.
Later, the officials from the private agency met the Returning Officer with proper documents. After verifying the documents, the officials released the vehicle with gold jewels in the evening.