Tiruchy first love for political parties, come polls

Particularly for DMK, the sentiment attached to Tiruchy has run strong. During its 2nd state conference held in Tiruchy in 1956, the party took a major decision to enter electoral politics. An opinion poll was conducted on contesting in the election. As many as 56,942 cadres favoured the electoral politics, and that’s how DMK took the plunge and contested the election. Despite fetching remarkable seats, DMK secured a comfortable number of seats in the 1967 elections and formed the government for the first time under the leadership of party founder CN Annadurai.

After his demise in 1969, DMK organised a conference in Tiruchy, which received a huge reception. Five major slogans, including state autonomy, anti-Hindi imposition and social justice, were launched, which continue to be the party’s ideological foundation to date. In 1990, it organised another conference in Mannarpuram Defence land, which the party declared as the ‘turning point’ conference.

According to DMK senior cadres, the party and Tiruchy are intact as the cadres and the party. “Every major event for DMK would centre around Tiruchy only. Of 12 state conferences organised by the party, six were held in Tiruchy. DMK achieved several electoral successes after the Tiruchy conference. After the campaign ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls was organised in Tiruchy, DMK formed a government with an absolute majority. This would repeat in the upcoming assembly polls,” a senior party functionary said.