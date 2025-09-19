Tiruchy farmers urge prompt crop loans, adequate fertilizer stock

TIRUCHY: Farmers have demanded urgent desilting of the irrigation tanks across Tiruchy district to save crops and measures to ensure smooth distribution of crop loan during the grievances meet held here on Friday.

The Farmers' Grievances Redressal Meet held in Tiruchy was chaired by the District Collector V Saravanan. Highlighting that several irrigation tanks in the district are covered with hyacinth and accumulated with silt, they urged the immediate clearing of the vegetation and desiltation of the water bodies before the NE monsoon rains.

“The major water bodies under the control of the Water Resources Department are abandoned without desilting. Particularly, Thuraiyur Periya Eri, Sikkathambur Eri, Jeerambur Eri, Soolamari Vari Eri, Venkatachalapuram Eri, Pidari Mangalam Eri, and the outlet irrigation canals appear to be abandoned. The officials concerned should initiate actions to revive these water bodies ahead of the North East monsoon,” said P Viswanathan, the state president of Tamil Nadu River and Ayacutdars Association.

He also appealed to the District Collector to ensure an uninterrupted fertilizer supply to the farmers, as not enough stock is left in the district.

Aiylai Sivasuriyan, the secretary of Tamilga Vivasayigal Sangam District, said that there are several issues in the distribution of crop loans. He noted that the samba cultivation has already commenced and the acreage has increased this year. However, there is no adequate stock of fertilizers, he said, appealing to the district collector to ensure prompt crop loan distribution and the adequate stock of fertilisers.

Meanwhile, P Ayyakannu, the State president of Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, said that while the Reserve Bank has clarified that the farmers need not give any surety for the loans up to Rs 2 lakh, several nationalised banks make the farmers run pillar to post for availing loans. The district administration should intervene and regulate it.

Responding to the farmers, the District Collector Saravanan said that the crop loan issue would be solved soon, and an adequate stock of fertilizers would be made available to go ahead with the cultivation.