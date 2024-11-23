Tiruchy farmers protest over drinking water scheme, condemn erection of bore wells

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers staged a protest on the premises of Tiruchy collectorate on Friday condemning the erection of giant bore wells in the Cauvery river bed for the Sivagangai combined drinking water scheme.

The members of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Farmers Association led by the state president P Ayyakannu assembled at the main entrance of the Tiruchy Collectorate and said that giant bore wells established at Kavalkaranpalayam in Srirangam would result in groundwater depletion.

They demanded the completion of check dam construction at Kavalkaranpalayam to continue the works of the Sivagangai drinking water scheme.