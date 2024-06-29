Tiruchy farmers led by Ayyakannu barge into grievance meet at district collectorate

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers from Tiruchy tried to force enter the district Collectorate to take part in a grievance redressal meeting, to urge the administration to clear encroachments along the Ayyaru canal, leading to chaos for a while.

The farmers led by P Ayyakannu, State president, Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam took a rally and finally managed to hand over a petition to the district collector on Friday.

The rally commenced from the District Water Resources Department office and proceeded to the Collectorate to press their demands at the farmers’ grievances redressal meet, which was scheduled on Friday.

When the protestors reached the Collectorate’s main gate, they were stopped by the police on duty and denied permission to enter the campus. The farmers resorted to raising slogans against the police and demanded action against those who were denied entry.

After a heated argument, the farmers were let in and soon, they gathered in the main entrance and raised slogans again. They demanded that the Ayyaru canal, a main source of water for irrigation in Musiri and Thuraiyur areas, be cleared of encroachments.

After they were allowed entry, they submitted a petition to desilt the water bodies before the monsoon.