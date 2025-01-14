Tiruchy farmers demand GO withdrawal, spill milk in protest

TIRUCHY: Alleging that the State government’s GO would pave the way for reducing the incentive, the milk producers staged a protest in Tiruchy by spilling milk on the road on Monday.

The protesting milk producers who assembled in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate said that till recently, they would hand over the milk in the respective cooperative society and get the price along with the incentive. But recently, a GO was released by the State government directing Aavin to take care of the incentives which Rs 3 per litre and directly credit the amount at the concerned milk producer’s account.

“This is an act of deceiving the farmers and we suspect the incentive might be cancelled in due course of time as this is the first step,” said Punganur Selvam, TMC (Farmers Wing) District president who led the protest.

The protesting members raised slogans in support of their demands. They spilled milk on the road and demanded to withdraw the GO.