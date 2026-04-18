Tiruchy farmers block highway demanding release of water at Vadakarai canal

The farmers, led by P Ayyakannu, state president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, converged in front of the assistant executive engineer's office at Musiri and demanded the release of water into the Vadakarai canal, which irrigates several hundred acres of land in and around Thottiyam. They claimed that farmers from the region had commenced summer crop cultivation, but they face acute water scarcity. So they approached the officials to release water for irrigation, but in vain.