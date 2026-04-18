Tiruchy farmers block highway demanding release of water at Vadakarai canal

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers staged a roadblock demanding the release of water at the Vadakarai canal near Thottiyam in Tiruchy on Saturday.
The farmers, led by P Ayyakannu, state president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, converged in front of the assistant executive engineer's office at Musiri and demanded the release of water into the Vadakarai canal, which irrigates several hundred acres of land in and around Thottiyam. They claimed that farmers from the region had commenced summer crop cultivation, but they face acute water scarcity. So they approached the officials to release water for irrigation, but in vain.
The irate farmers gathered in front of the AEE's office and staged a protest. Suddenly, they blocked the vehicle movement on the Tiruchy-Salem national highway. On information, the Thottiyam police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Upon assurance by the police and the revenue officials, they withdrew the protest. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on the Tiruchy-Salem National Highway.