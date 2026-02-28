Tiruchy ex-MLA Vellamandi Natarajan taken into AIADMK

PUDUCHERRY: Former Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, who had been a supporter of O Panneerselvam, rejoined the AIADMK on Friday (February 27).
When OPS decided to join rivals unable to re-enter AIADMK, Vellamandi Natarajan walked smoothly into AIADMK in the presence of party chief Edappadi Palaniswami.
He met AIADMK chief Palaniswami at his residence on Greenways Road in Chennai and formally rejoined the party.
Meanwhile, former AIADMK MLA and O Panneerselvam’s lieutenant in Puducherry Om Sakthi Sekar joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai.