Tiruchy East residents approach Collector to curb ganja menace

TIRUCHY: Residents from Palakkarai, Pasumadam and Kajapettai, which fall under the Tiruchy East constituency, approached the district collector claiming that ganja and drug peddlers are roaming freely across their places and demanded curbing the menace.
According to the residents, more than 1,000 families are residing at Palakkarai, Pasumadam and Kajapettai and several youths from these are addicted to ganja and other drugs, and they roam freely under the influence of drugs during night hours and are involved in several anti-social activities.
They also move across the places in a threatening mode and the residents are afraid to come out of their houses.
These ganja users even quarrel with the public when they raise concerns against the nuisance, they claimed.
They also said that they had informed the police, but the police are not able to control the menace, and so they approached the district Collector and sought his action to curb the increasing menace. They also demanded that strict action be initiated against the peddlers and the users.