Tiruchy (E) AIADMK candidate joins TVK

Rajasekaran, secretary of Indra Ganesan College of Engineering and AIADMK district secretary, had contested from the Tiruchy East constituency. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay won the seat with 91,381 votes, defeating DMK candidate S Inigo Irudhayaraj by a margin of 27,416 votes. Rajasekaran secured 19,715 votes and forfeited his deposit.

Following the election defeat, Rajasekaran stayed away from party activities. In a letter to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said he was unable to continue in the party for personal reasons.