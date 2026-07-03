Tiruchy (E) AIADMK candidate joins TVK

TIRUCHY: Former AIADMK Tiruchy East Assembly candidate G Rajasekaran, who lost his deposit in the recently concluded polls and later resigned from the party post, quit the AIADMK on Thursday, citing personal reasons and the need for a better future in public life, and joined the TVK.
Rajasekaran, secretary of Indra Ganesan College of Engineering and AIADMK district secretary, had contested from the Tiruchy East constituency. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay won the seat with 91,381 votes, defeating DMK candidate S Inigo Irudhayaraj by a margin of 27,416 votes. Rajasekaran secured 19,715 votes and forfeited his deposit.
Following the election defeat, Rajasekaran stayed away from party activities. In a letter to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said he was unable to continue in the party for personal reasons.
Stating that he had worked with dedication and discharged his responsibilities sincerely, Rajasekaran said, "The time has come to quit the party in which I travelled for a few decades, and I bid a teary farewell to the party." He added that he had taken the decision for a "dedicated" future in public life.
Rajasekaran joined the TVK on Thursday along with former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabhaskar.