Tiruchy: Drunk teacher arrested for sexually abusing children

It is said that Murugan (53), a teacher from Kadavur Panchayat Union Middle School in Karur has been teaching the students from classes 1 to 3 and was said to be coming to school under the influence of alcohol. He used to misbehave with the children.

On Tuesday, while teaching in Class 3, Murugan had sexually abused a girl who ran to the house and passed on the information to her parents. The parents, along with the other residents from the village, converged in front of the school and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the teacher. They also blocked the traffic of Tharagampatti-Karur road.