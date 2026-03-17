Tiruchy: Drunk teacher arrested for sexually abusing children

TIRUCHY: Karur police arrested a teacher, who had reportedly sexually abused the children in school under the influence of alcohol. The drunk teacher was also suspended after parents staged a protest.
It is said that Murugan (53), a teacher from Kadavur Panchayat Union Middle School in Karur has been teaching the students from classes 1 to 3 and was said to be coming to school under the influence of alcohol. He used to misbehave with the children.
On Tuesday, while teaching in Class 3, Murugan had sexually abused a girl who ran to the house and passed on the information to her parents. The parents, along with the other residents from the village, converged in front of the school and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the teacher. They also blocked the traffic of Tharagampatti-Karur road.
On information, the Chief Educational Officer Raju, District Child Protection Officer Meena, Kavavur BDO Ravichandran and a team of police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting people.
They also assured to initiate action against the teacher. Subsequently, the parents withdrew their protest. Traffic was disrupted at Tharagampatti-Karur road for more than an hour.
Meanwhile, the CEO conducted an inquiry and confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol and involved in abusing the children, and so he was suspended, and a departmental action has been initiated against him.
Later, based on the complaint, the Kulithalai All Women police arrested the teacher Murugan.