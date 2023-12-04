Tiruchy district becoming hotspot for migratory birds

TIRUCHY: Spotting several hundreds of bird species all along the waterbodies across the district, Tiruchy has become an upcoming hotspot for migratory birds.

Bird watchers and enthusiasts have already placed an appeal with the forest officials to conserve those spots for the birds, which mostly travel from northern hemisphere to the south for their seasonal habitat.

Among the hotspots in Tiruchy, the Kiliyur tank in Tiruverumbur and Periyakulam in Thanjavur Road near Ariyamangalam have witnessed many migratory birds recently.

“For the past few days, we have spotted bird species like Garganey, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail, Bar headed geese, Black tailed godwit and Cotton Teal at Kiliyur tank, and these birds use to prefer long term migration and even travel as long as 12,000 km from Central Asia and Europe,” said Bala Bharathi of Tiruchy Bird Club.

He further said, apart from these long-term migratory birds, short term migratory birds like Flamingos, Whistling dug, Cormorants, Daters, Grebs, Wood Sandpiper, Barn Swallow, Shrike and local migration birds including Painted Stork, Asian Open billed Stork, Ibis and pygmies are also spotted in Kiliyur, Deverayaneri Eri, Periyakulam, Manikandam tank, and Mavadikulam tank in Ponmalaipatti and Panchapur tank located across Tiruchy district. Most of these tanks are fed by distributaries of the Cauvery.

“Normally these birds start to arrive from the month of November. Since the monsoon here is favourable season for the migratory birds which escape from the severe winter in the northern hemisphere and a few birds cross Himalayas to reach here. Most of them stay temporarily with the food available here and move to other favourable spots,” Bala Bharathi said.

He said that the arrival of these birds has fascinated several youngsters who have started bird watching as a hobby. “Now, several schools have even allotted time for their students to go and spot migratory birds. It should become a movement only then, there would be more people joining the pro environmental activities,” he said.

“This new-found interest also goes a long way in documentation, conservation, and awareness. Children engrossed in smartphones and gaming can be introduced to the world of birding. Apart from the knowledge they gather, they get to understand the environment better,” Bala Bharathi said, pointing out that birding groups have been venturing out to unexplored tanks in the region and urging the authorities to keep them clean.

The Tiruchy Birds Club has approached the forest officials to convert these spots into protected zones and initiate steps to make bird sanctuary and the officials have assured to take the appeal to the government.