Tiruchy: Differently-abled stage protest for regular gas supply

TIRUCHY: A group of differently abled persons who were staying in a home staged a protest in Tiruchy on Friday against the shortage of LPG, as their regular food preparation has been affected a lot.
It is said that a Differently abled welfare centre, particularly for the visually challenged, has been functioning at Tiruchy airport area, where more than 200 persons, including senior citizens and children, are being taken care of.
The gas supply for the centre has been stopped for the past few days, citing the unrest in West Asia, and so their regular food preparation has been affected. On Friday, around 50 inmates came to the Tiruchy Collectorate and submitted a petition seeking regular gas supply.
Subsequently, they staged a protest and said that they have been undergoing several hardships due to the short supply of gas. “For the past nine days, we have been struggling for gas supply. Since we could not even get kerosene, the food preparation was largely affected in the home”, said Thomas, who led the protest.
He also said that there are several sick senior citizens in the centre who need proper food on time. As the gas supply was stopped, they were greatly affected and appealed to the officials to take special attention and get their problem solved.