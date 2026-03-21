Tiruchy: Differently-abled stage protest for regular gas supply

It is said that a Differently abled welfare centre, particularly for the visually challenged, has been functioning at Tiruchy airport area, where more than 200 persons, including senior citizens and children, are being taken care of.

The gas supply for the centre has been stopped for the past few days, citing the unrest in West Asia, and so their regular food preparation has been affected. On Friday, around 50 inmates came to the Tiruchy Collectorate and submitted a petition seeking regular gas supply.