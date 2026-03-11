Tiruchy: Devotee faints in temple queue, dies

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old man fainted and died while waiting for the Athi Varadar darshan in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.
It is said that Sasikumar, an auto driver from Sathuvanchery in Vellore, came to Kumbakonam Brahma temple to worship Athi Varadar.
While he was standing in the queue for his turn, he suddenly fell down unconscious and soon, his friends who accompanied him rushed him to Kumbakonam GH where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Kumbakonam West police registered a case and are investigating.