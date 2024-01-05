Tiruchy court attaches 4 SETC buses for not disbursing accident compensation

TIRUCHY: The special court in Tiruchy on Thursday attached four SETC buses belonging to Kumbakonam division for failing to release compensation to accident victims.

According to official information, Ilanchezhian (45) from Poovalur was hit by a SETC bus at the Tiruchy-Chidambaram national highway in 2011 and the special court ordered the transport corporation to disburse a compensation of Rs 68 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Similarly, Balaji (24), a pillion rider, was hit by a bus at Poonampalayam in the Tiruchy-Thuraiyur national highway in 2014 and the court ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The transport corporation had failed to release the compensation to the families and forcing the kins make an appeal to the court.

Based on the submissions, the court ordered to attach four buses involved in both the accidents. On Thursday, the court staff attached the buses.