Tiruchy Corporation resumes green cover drive, aims to plant 3 lakh saplings

In order to sustain the urban greenery, the Tiruchy Corporation launched the initiative to plant 3 lakh saplings and develop Miyawaki forests in several wards, for which the civic administration developed nurseries in every zone.

Apart from the corporation staff, the Corporation also deployed volunteers in the plantation drive. As part of the drive, saplings of shady and flowering trees like Neem, Poovarasu (Pacific rosewood), Veppalai (ivory wood), Gulmohar (Royal Poinciana), Neermarudu, Vanni (Jammi tree) and Sarakondrai (Golden Shower tree) have been nurtured in the nurseries and distributed for planting.