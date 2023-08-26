Tiruchy Corporation bill collector held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths on Friday arrested a corporation bill collector for demanding Bribe of Rs 5,000 for fixing vacant land tax from a retired RPF personnel. According to DVAC, Nagarajan (64), a resident from Dheeran Nagar, a retired RPF personnel, wanted to construct a house on a piece of 1,600 sq ft land at Subramaniapuram in the city for which he wanted to fix the vacant land tax.

Soon he approached the corporation bill collector Rajalingam (54) for the purpose. However, Rajalingam who gave an application to Nagarajan and asked him to meet him personally after filling in the application.

On August 23, Nagarajan approached Rajalingam and submitted the application but he demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 for the purpose. After negotiation by Nagarajan, Rajalingam accepted to get Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, Nagarajan, lodged a complaint with the Tiruchy DVAC.

Based on the complaint, a team led by the DSP Manikandan went to the corporation office on Friday and caught Rajalingam red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from Nagarajan. When the team searched Rajalingam’s two wheeler, they seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 25,000.