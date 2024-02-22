Tiruchy Corpn tables surplus budget for 7th straight year

TIRUCHY: City Corporation presented the budget for 2024-25 with a surplus of Rs 75 lakh on Wednesday with a focus on infrastructure development, cleanliness, and beautification of the city. This is the 7th consecutive surplus budget presented by the civic administration.

The Budget 2024-25 was presented by the Finance Committee Chairperson T Muthuselvam in the presence of Mayor Mu Anbazhagan and stated that the total revenue of the civic administration was at Rs 1,023.15 crore and the expenditure was at Rs 1,022.42 crore including salary to the employees was at Rs 272.95 crore and repair and maintenance of Rs 118.87 crore. According to the budget, a fund of Rs 16 crore has been allocated for the construction of an air condition passenger waiting hall at the upcoming new integrated bus terminal at Panchapur while a DPR has been prepared for the integrated market at same place for Rs 161.71 crore.

Meanwhile, a fund of Rs 41.37 crore has been allotted for the new central building at the Corporation premises.

Mayor Anbazhagan announced that each zone would get a food street in the upcoming years and initially, one such street has been under construction at Zone 5 at Siva Prakasam Road opposite the Uzhavar Sandhai at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore. A DPR has been readied and sent for government approval for UGD connections, drinking water etc, at an estimated cost of Rs 17.90 crore.

As part of an expansion of the city corporation limit, a few village panchayats have been identified.