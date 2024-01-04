Tiruchy Corpn finds permanent solution for strays menace

TIRUCHY: The civic body has decided to have a permanent remedy for the stray dog menace in Tiruchy. It has authorised its workers to catch them and lodge them in a protective place at a spot identified at Palakkarai in the city, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan here on Wednesday.

Chairing the Corporation meeting, Anbalagan said most of the council members brought the stray dog menace.

“Three persons were bitten by the stray dogs in my ward and I have been appealing during each council meeting to find a solution to the menace,” said Ramadas (Ward no 55). The Mayor in his reply said the civic body has been initiating a series of steps to control the dog menace in the city. As many as 8,693 stray dogs have been sterilised so far and the corporation workers are asked to catch the stray and sick dogs and take them to a spot identified at Palakkarai with a high compound wall and they would be maintained there, he said. If the dogs die, they would be cremated by machines and used the remains as manure, he added.

Earlier, the Mayor told the council that the corporation has handed over Rs 2.48 crore collected from the staff and the council members from their salary to the flood-hit people in Thoothukudi and relief materials worth Rs 60 lakh were also sent to the district.