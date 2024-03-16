Tiruchy corpn digs 6 more wells to meet water needs

TIRUCHY: The city Corporation has commenced digging six more borewells to cater to supplying regular potable drinking water to the residents, as the existing borewells aren’t able to cater to the increasing needs.

The Mayor Mu Anbalagan inspected the project works in the city as part of the initiative to supply uninterrupted drinking water. The Tiruchy civic administration had already dug giant bore wells in the Cauvery river bed which ensured regular supply of water. However, in due course of time, the ground water gradually dried up as water flower drained in the Cauvery.

In order to compensate poor water resources in the Cauvery, the civic administration has started digging as many as six bore wells in the Cauvery banks. The bore wells are built in a way such that they withstand ravaging floods.

The six borewells are being dug at Kambarasampettai pumping station close to the Cauvery at an estimated cost of Rs 54 lakh with 250 mm diameter pipes. On Friday, the mayor Mu Anbalagan inspected the ongoing works and asked the officials to complete the works before the onset of summer. Later, he told the reporters that the civic body has been distributing regular supply of drinking water in all the 65 wards. “Owing to declining water resource in the Cauvery, six bore wells are being established at Kambarasampettai to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply”, the Mayor said.