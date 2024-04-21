Tiruchy cops seize liquor worth Rs 1 lakh, three held

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police seized IMFL bottles worth Rs 1 lakh and arrested three persons for selling liquor while the prohibition order was in place during the election.

The police received information that IMFL bottles were sold in the black market during the polling day while the prohibition order was on for three days.

Subsequently, several teams were formed and the GH police team which was on a vehicle inspection found that a person identified as Selvendran of Uyyankondam Thirumalai area was selling liquor and seized as many as 234 bottles worth Rs 47,000.

Another team at Devadanam and Airport area arrested two persons who were identified as Kaviyarasan (25) and Raymond (54) who were found to be selling liquor and soon, the police seized as many as 484 bottles worth Rs 67,000.

Later the police arrested all the three persons. Further investigations are on.