Tiruchy Congress cadre lock party office protesting against MP

TIRUCHY: A section of Tiruchy District Congress Committee members locked the district office on Wednesday condemning Member of Parliament Su Thirunavukkarasar for being biased in recommending appointments of district-level office bearers. They also tore the portraits of the MP in protest.

The AICC appointed Tiruchy Corporation Council member Rex as the urban district president recently and this had created flutter among other members. They claimed that Rex, a supporter of Tiruchy MP Thirunavukkarasar, was the junior most cadre.

They said that there were several senior members still waiting for a long time, but the MP has backed the junior most cadre for the president post.

In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, a group of Congress committee members assembled in front of the Arunachala Mandran, the district headquarters and locked the office, and staged a protest. They also tore the portrait of Thirunavukkarasar and raised slogans against him. As Thirunavukkarasar was away from the office, the members who protested said that they would continue the protest on the arrival of the MP and keep up their protest till the newly appointed urban district president and other office bearers are removed and a fresh appointment made.