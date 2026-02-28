Tiruchy conferences spell success for DMK, says confident Anbil Mahesh

Scheduled for March 9, the DMK is set to hold its state conference in Tiruchy's Siruganur. Inspecting the preparations for the conference, the Tiruverumbur MLA said election works, including training for Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and conferences for youth and women wings to boost their morale, have been accelerated.

"To prove top among such programmes, the March 9 conference, under the direct guidance of Minister KN Nehru, will see the participation of over 10 lakh cadre as DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will address them," the Minister said.