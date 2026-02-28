Tiruchy conferences spell success for DMK, says confident Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: Every Tiruchy conference before the election gives a massive success to the DMK, and the upcoming party conference would pave the way for the foundation of Dravidian Model government 2.0, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday.
Scheduled for March 9, the DMK is set to hold its state conference in Tiruchy's Siruganur. Inspecting the preparations for the conference, the Tiruverumbur MLA said election works, including training for Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and conferences for youth and women wings to boost their morale, have been accelerated.
"To prove top among such programmes, the March 9 conference, under the direct guidance of Minister KN Nehru, will see the participation of over 10 lakh cadre as DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will address them," the Minister said.
Despite just eight days being left for the event, the works are undertaken in a fast-track mode, and the entire event premises will be readied within a few days as the workers are involved day in and day out, he said.
Poyyamozhi also stated that the Tiruchy conference was very sentimental for the DMK and it would certainly bring a massive success whenever it was held before the election. "This time the conference will become a show of strength and would pave the way for the Dravidian Model Government 2.0," he said, adding, "The conference will set a new direction for the future of Tamil Nadu. As the Chief Minister often says, the Dravidian Model Government 2.0 would complete our own achievement."