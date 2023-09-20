Tiruchy Collector inspects dengue special ward in GH

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Collector inspected the dengue special ward in the Government Hospital (GH) on Tuesday and interacted with the patients and the medical team and appealed to ensure adequate stock of medicines and round the clock monitoring.

As five dengue positive cases were reported in the district and are undergoing treatment in the dengue special ward, the Collector M Pradeep Kumar visited the GH and inquired about the treatment procedure with the medical team.

After interacting with the patients, the collector inspected the lab and inquired about the process of medical analysis and inquired about the functioning of the tools and inspected the registrar.

He appealed to the medical officers to ensure round the clock monitoring and assure proper treatment to the patients. He told the doctors to explain to the people about the seasonal flu and other viral infections and create awareness against the outbreak of dengue.

He asked the doctors to ensure stock of medicines and other requirements and asked to assure a clean environment in the ward as well as the hospital premises.

Later he inspected the outpatient ward for fever and asked to get the elaborate details about the patients and report the details to the health department for further follow up. Dean Dr Nehru, Medical Superintendent Dr E Arunraj and others accompanied the Collector.

2 fined during Madurai Corpn’s anti-dengue drive

Madurai Corporation authorities, who have intensified anti-dengue measures, in Madurai, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on two persons including vehicle workshop owner and a shopping mall owner on Tuesday.

As per directive of Mayor of Corporation Indrani Ponvasanth, the anti-dengue drive was carried out under the supervision of City Health Officer S Vinoth Kumar at Pykara in Ward 72. The team found worn out tyres and old drums as mosquito breeding sources.

As many as 530 field workers have been engaged in the anti-dengue drive across the city. Moreover, precautionary measures are also being taken ahead of the Northeast monsoon season, sources said.