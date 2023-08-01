Tiruchy class 12 girl run over by bus

TIRUCHY: A class 12 girl was crushed to death by a speeding private bus in Tiruchy on Monday.

A Vijayakumar from Cauvery nagar in Mela Chinthamani in Tiruchy took his sister A Jayajothi (16) to drop her in a school where she was studying class 12. When they were near Chinthamani bazaar, their bike slipped and both Vijayakumar and Jayajothi fell off and a private bus ran over Jayajothi killing her on the spot.

Public from Chinthamani assembled on the road and staged a protest on seeing the horrifying accident. On information, the Fort police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating public. Upon assurance by the police the crowd dispersed from the spot. Traffic was disrupted in the busy Chinthamani bazaar area for an hour.