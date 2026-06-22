Tiruchy civic body targets more than 11,000 street dogs to undergo sterilization

Launching the booster drive, he said that the civic administration conducted a street dog census in January 2025 and that there were 43,767 street dogs roaming across the city.

Among them, 20,571 dogs were found to have undergone sterilisation, he said. As per the civic body data, 8,698 dogs were sterilised and received vaccination in 2025, and the number for 2026 (so far) was 3,045 dogs underwent the process and vaccination.