Tiruchy civic body targets more than 11,000 street dogs to undergo sterilization

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan on Monday said the Corporation aims to administer anti-rabies vaccine and sterilise 11,444 dogs and provide rabies vaccine booster to 10,000 dogs.
Launching the booster drive, he said that the civic administration conducted a street dog census in January 2025 and that there were 43,767 street dogs roaming across the city.
Among them, 20,571 dogs were found to have undergone sterilisation, he said. As per the civic body data, 8,698 dogs were sterilised and received vaccination in 2025, and the number for 2026 (so far) was 3,045 dogs underwent the process and vaccination.
Meanwhile, 5,000 dogs were given a vaccine booster in 2025. Tiruchy City Corporation Commissioner Veer Pratap Singh, CHO Karthikeyan and others were present.