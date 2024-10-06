Tiruchy-Chennai train via Thanjavur to commence from October 11, says Murasoli

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: A day time intercity express train service from Tiruchy to Chennai via Thanjavur would commence from October 11 after a trial run, said the Thanjavur MP S Murasoli on Saturday.

Speaking in Thanjavur, MP Murasoli said, the people of Thanjavur had been demanding for a day time train service to Chennai for a long time and he had put forth the petition in this regard before the railway ministry and the General Manager of Southern Railways.

“Apart from intercity express, a petition was made to operate the Tiruchy-Palakkad and Tiruchy-Howrah express via Thanjavur and a Vande Bharat from Mannargudi to Chennai via Thanjavur and various other demands including the resuming of the Kamban rail service," he said.

Based on the request made, the GM of Southern Railways assured to operate an inter-city express train from Tiruchy to Chennai via Thanjavur on all the days except Mondays and Thursdays. The service would commence from October 11 at 5.35 am from Tiruchy and would reach Thanjavur at 6.25 am and would reach Tambaram via Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Tindivanam, Villupuram and would reach Tambaram at 12.35 pm and the return journey would commence from 3.35 pm from Tambaram and would reach Thanjavur at 10.15 pm and Tiruchy at 11.35 pm.