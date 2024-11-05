Tiruchy businessman takes 100 farmers on flight to Thoothukudi fertiliser factory

CHENNAI: In a unique gesture, Dr Suresh, a fertiliser agent from Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district, organised a special trip for 100 farmers from the surrounding villages to visit a fertiliser factory in Thoothukudi.

As per the plan, 100 farmers from 21 villages around Thirukazhukundram boarded flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi this morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the farmers were divided into two groups, with 50 individuals flying on the 9.45 am and 11.00 am flights.

The group was sent off by Narayanan, the sales director of the private fertiliser factory, who handed out flowers to the farmers as a token of appreciation for their participation in the initiative.

The farmers, who have been purchasing fertilisers from Dr Suresh for many years, have developed not only a strong business relationship with him but also a deep personal friendship.

The farmers, who had never flown before, were invited to board flights to Thoothukudi, where they would tour a private fertiliser factory.

Suresh decided to fund the entire trip himself, to help the farmers understand the workings of the fertiliser industry and how it relates to their agricultural practices.

He emphasised that the trip should be beneficial for their work and provide them with valuable insights into the production process.