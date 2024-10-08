Tiruchy book fair grand success, nets Rs 3 crore revenue, says Minister Nehru

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Annual Book Fair saw around 3 lakh people visiting and netted Rs 3 crore in sale of books, said the State Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, adding that this would surely double in coming years.

The book exhibition was held at St John’s Vestry Higher Secondary school from September 27 to October 6 and prize distribution was held on Monday in which Nehru, who was the chief guest, said, “The annual book fair in Tiruchy was a massive success and people from all walks of life and age groups converged to visit around 200 stalls established in the premises.”

He said that around 3 lakh people visited the fair and bought books worth Rs 3 crore. “The number of visitors was more than the previous year and it would definitely double by the next fair and the sale also would increase accordingly,” assured the Minister.

The organisers said that the book fair had dedicated spots for children and they were encouraged to cultivate reading habits. Each evening there were cultural programmes and eminent speakers and poets addressed the audience in various subjects. Interestingly public who established their own home libraries were given awards.

Essay competitions were held with cash prizes ranging from Rs 3,000 to 10,000 with many students taking part.