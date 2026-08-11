Tiruchy: BJP functionary held for hoarding weapons

TIRUCHY: A BJP functionary was held under Arms act for hoarding weapons illegally in Thanjavur on Monday.
Sources said, A Veda alias Vedaselvam (52), Thanjavur North District BJP Secretary against whom several cases were registered across Kumbakonam and investigations are under way.
Against such a backdrop, on Sunday late hours, Vedaselvam was returning to Kumbakonam after attending the birthday celebration of BJP State General Secretary Kappu Muruganandam at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur.
While Vedaselvam was nearing Kumbakonam town, the police who were conducting vehicle inspection, searched the car of Vedaselvam and found lethal weapons in the vehicle. Soon the police seized them and conducted an investigation and seized the vehicle also. Later, he was arrested and was produced before the court and was lodged in the Pudukkottai prison.