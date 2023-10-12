Tiruchy-Bhagat Ki Kothi trains to run as per schedule

CHENNAI: Trains operated between Tiruchchirappalli and Bhagat Ki Kothi would run as per the normal schedule and stoppages owing to the cancellation of the non-interlocked working of trains for the construction of the third line between Budni–Barkhera Section and Ghat Section of Bhopal Division.

Train no 20481 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Weekly Express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 16.30 hrs on 18th and 25th October and train no 20482 Tiruchchirappalli–Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar Weekly Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 08.10 hrs on 21st and 28th October will run as per normal schedule and stoppages, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.