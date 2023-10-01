Tiruchy-based NRCB develops wilt-resistant bananas

TIRUCHY: ICAR- National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) has developed wilt resistant Cavendish banana and hybrid which can be distributed to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh to tackle the fusarium wilt disease, said the Director R Selvarajan on Friday.

ICAR-NRCB, Tiruchy in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research and M/s.Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Jalgaon, Maharashtra organised a one-day national seminar on Recent Technological Advancements in Banana Production and Value Addition at ICAR-IISR, Lucknow in which more than 250 farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh took part.

Presiding over the seminar, NRCB, Tiruchy Director Selvarajan elaborated on the achievements made by the Institute in doubling the farmers’ income over the past 30 years. He said that the centre has developed climate-resilient banana varieties like Kaveri Saba which are both salt and drought-tolerant. “We have also developed wilt-resistant Cavendish bananas and hybrids which can be distributed to the farmers of UP to tackle the fusarium wilt disease,” he said.

Elaborating on the importance of Banana Shakti, Selvarajan said, a micronutrient mixture available at the centre for banana cultivation. This apart, the centre also has technologies for the production of more than 45 value-added products in bananas inclusive of low-fat chips, salt-free pickles, flour-based health snacks, ripe banana powder etc.

He appreciated the efforts of Scientists in developing the ICAR-NRCB microbial consortium “NO-2-Wilt” for the effective management of Fusarium wilt disease in banana and also ICAR Kaveri Microbial Consortium (KMC) for the better growth and yield of banana, he said.

During the technical session, comprehensive coverage of banana cultivation, high-density planting systems, nutrient management including fertilizer equation, automation, varietal wealth and Integrated management of fusarium wilt and rot and value addition were deliberated by the experts.

Booklets on the Technical Folder entitled Fusarium wilt disease in banana and its management by IDM practices were released during the programme.

Dr VB Patel, Assistant Director General (Fruits and Plantation crops), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, Dr Damodaran, Director, CISH, Lucknow and others took part.