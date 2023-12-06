Tiruchy anti-land grabbing cell DSP’s house raided

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths from Perambalur on Tuesday conducted a search operation at the house of a DSP in Tiruchy on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income.

According to sources, a DVAC team headed by the DSP Hemachandra, came to Tiruchy with a search order for the house of DSP (Anti-Land Grabbing Cell) Mutharasu (54) located at Morais City in Tiruchy. The team commenced a search in his house on Tuesday.

The DSP, when working in the Prohibition and Enforcement wing in Tiruchy had a complaint registered against him that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his income and a departmental action was initiated. Subsequently, he was transferred to Tirunelveli district crime records bureau.

However, within a short span of time, he was transferred to Tiruchy and posted in the anti-land grabbing cell. While the complaints against him continued and he was also charged with corruption, a team of DVAC police led by Perambalur DSP Hemachandra came to his house in the Airport area and searched his house. The team also conducted a simultaneous search in his ancestral house at Pattukottai in Thanjavur.