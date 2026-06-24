Tiruchy: AITUC protests privatisation of waste disposal

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy district AITUC staged a protest on Thursday, condemning the privatisation of solid waste management for which a report has been readied by the state government.
The protesting members said that the privatisation of waste management would lead to several problems, and it shows that the state government is against social responsibility.
“While we have been fighting for the regularisation of employment of contract workers, the recent decision by the state government has destroyed our hopes on the TVK government,” the protesting members said.
They also demanded that the state government ensure their livelihood and give assurance on the regularisation of employment and derive a proper standard of procedure in the solid waste management programme in civic administration.
They also demanded a revised pay on par with the price hike and assurance of proper wage distribution as per the agreement.