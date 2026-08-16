Tiruchy airport records 48.3% rise in domestic passenger traffic

Unfurling the tri-colour at the airport in view of the 80th Independence Day, director Gopalakrishnan said the new integrated terminal building with a world-class gateway to the region has led to remarkable growth and transformation.

The facility connects the airport with major domestic destinations like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and international destinations like Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat and Jaffna. “This connectivity strengthens Tiruchy’s role as a gateway for Central Tamil Nadu and beyond," he said.