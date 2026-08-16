Tiruchy airport records 48.3% rise in domestic passenger traffic

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy International Airport witnessed a surge in passenger flow for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a 13.4 per cent increase in international passenger flow, a 48.3 per cent increase in domestic passenger traffic and an 11 per cent increase in cargo handling, said the airport director G Gopalakrishnan here on Saturday.
Unfurling the tri-colour at the airport in view of the 80th Independence Day, director Gopalakrishnan said the new integrated terminal building with a world-class gateway to the region has led to remarkable growth and transformation.
The facility connects the airport with major domestic destinations like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and international destinations like Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat and Jaffna. “This connectivity strengthens Tiruchy’s role as a gateway for Central Tamil Nadu and beyond," he said.
Similarly, cargo handling has also increased from 6,4784 MT to 7,184 MT this year, recording a growth rate of 11 per cent, and revenue increased by 9.55%
Stating that the airport had witnessed increased passenger flow compared to the previous fiscal year, Gopalakrishnan said it handled 2.22 million international passengers, recording a growth rate of 13.4 per cent, while the domestic traffic witnessed 48.3 per cent growth. Similarly, cargo handling has also increased from 6,4784 MT to 7,184 MT this year, recording a growth rate of 11 per cent, and revenue increased by 9.55 per cent.
“Tiruchy air cargo handles mainly local agricultural products and manufactured goods to Singapore, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Doha, Sharjah and Muscat. Now, we have the approval of domestic cargo movement through the passenger terminal, which would enhance the quantity of cargo handling," he said.
As part of augmented infrastructure development, Tiruchy airport will get a new ATC Tower cum Technical Block and Utility/Service Block for Rs 60.75 crore by 31 December 2026, while Apron and Taxi track drainage works are currently in progress at Rs 9.22 crore and the construction of a new precast boundary wall has also commenced, for Rs 17.52 crore.
Meanwhile, for the runway expansion, 487.35 acres of land have been acquired, and more than 99 per cent of the land acquisition has been completed. To ensure security, the airport has installed hydraulic road blockers and tyre killers at Rs 72.27 Lakh, added Gopalakrishnan.