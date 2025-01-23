Tiruchy airport commissions state of art DVOR/DME Navigation System

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy International Airport commissioned a state-of-the-art DVOR/DME (Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range/Distance Measuring Equipment) navigational system on Thursday as a part of upgrading infrastructure.

The instrument which was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.61 crore and the new DVOR/DME system are designed to improve the accuracy, safety, and efficiency of air navigation for aircraft operating to and from Trichy International Airport and those overflying Tiruchy airspace.

The key Features of the New DVOR/DME System, according to the officials, is that it provides accurate azimuth and distance information to pilots, ensuring precise navigation and enhancing flight safety.

Latest Technology: Incorporates advanced technology to meet international aviation standards for navigation aids.

It also supports seamless navigation for both inbound and outbound flights, as well as overflying aircraft, making Trichy a key navigational point in the region.

“The commissioning of this modern DVOR/DME system is a significant step forward in strengthening our airport’s air navigation infrastructure. It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring safe and efficient air travel, not only for our passengers but also for airlines operating in and through our airspace.” Gopalakrishnan, Airport Director, Tiruchy International Airport, said.

The DVOR/DME system will play a pivotal role in facilitating smooth air operations, supporting the airport’s growing passenger and cargo traffic, and further solidifying Tiruchy’s reputation as a vital hub in Tamil Nadu’s aviation network, added the Director.