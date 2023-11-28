Tiruchy AIADMK plans 300 more street corner meetings against DMK

TIRUCHY: AIADMK Tiruchy Rural District plansAIADMK Tiruchy Rural District plans to organise around 300street corner meetings across the district against the DMK government, said district secretary and former MP P Kumar to the party functionaries here on Monday.

The discussion meeting of the district functionaries was held on Monday and district secretary Kumar presided over it. The meeting resolved to work for the 100 per cent winning for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the subsequent Assembly elections. The meeting passed a resolution to establish booth committees and increase the party membership.

Calling the DMK regime as anti-people rule, the district AIADMK planned to organise over 300 street corner meetings and campaign against the DMK and hunger strike protests at Lalgudi, Manapparai and Tiruverumbur.