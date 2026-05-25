Tiruchy: 60-yr-old chain snatcher held in Tiruvidaimarudur

It is said that while Dhavamani (75), a resident of Thirunageswaram near Tiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur, was sitting in her house alone on Monday morning, a woman who covered her face with her saree approached her as though inquiring about a house for rent. Suddenly, the woman took a knife and snatched Dhavamani’s four sovereign chain after sprinkling chilli powder.

Tiruvidaimarudur police identified the woman as G Santhi (62) from Marapattarai in Tirunageswaram and arrested her. Santhi has been involved in several such offences.