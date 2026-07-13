Tiruchy: 6-year-old boy suffocates to death inside locked car

It is said that D Dhaman (6), son of Dhanapal from Kakkara Kottai near Orathanadu in Thanjavur, who was studying in class 1, went to his uncle’s house along with his cousin on Sunday at around 10 am by his uncle’s car. After reaching the house, Dhaman and his cousin got out of the car. But Dhaman entered the house when no one noticed.

When Dhaman attempted to get out of the car, the door locked accidentally, and so Dhaman could not open it. He raised an alarm, and no one responded. The parents searched for him for several hours, but in vain. At around 7.30 pm, when they opened the car, they found Dhaman lying dead. Due to excess heat, the skin was shed.