Tiruchy: 6 held for peddling ganja;1 for lottery

Police team led by the inspector Om Prakash rushed to Keerambur community hall where they found Singaperumal (59) was selling ganja and arrested him.

Subsequently, he was taken to the Thuraiyur police station. Similarly, the police arrested Jamal (42) from Karaimedu in Thuraiyur, Avinasi (61) from Jambunathapuram, Natesan (67) from Kattuputhur, Chandrasekar (52) from Manapparai and Selvam (38) from Valanadu Palakurichi for selling ganja.

Jeeyapuram police arrested Subramanian (65) for selling banned lottery tickets. The police also seized a cash of Rs 8,700 and a mobile phone from him. Further investigations are on.