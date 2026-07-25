Tiruchy: 2 die, 5 hurt as bus rams cow-hit van

It is said that seven persons, identified as Vedivel (40), Manjula (44), Ruban (25), Paul (26), Dharma (33), all from Poolangudi, and Ravi (51) from Kottur, were proceeding to Madurai in the van.

When their vehicle was nearing Thuvarankurichi on the Tiruchy-Madurai National Highway, a stray cow suddenly crossed the road, and the van hit the animal.

The driver lost control in the impact and hit a centre median. By the time, a TNSTC bus that was following the van rammed into it, in which Vadivel and Manjula died on the spot, while Ruban, Ravi, Paul, Dharma and Kottur Ravi sustained severe injuries.

On information, the Thurvarankurichi police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Manapparai GH, while the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Manapparai.

A case was registered, and investigations are under way.