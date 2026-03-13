Tiruchy: 13-year-old boy dies after clash during volleyball game near Thuraiyur

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy died after a clash with another student during a volleyball game near Thuraiyur in Tiruchirappalli district, police said.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Selvam (13), son of Saravanan, reportedly got into an argument with Bharathi (15) after a volleyball hit one of them on the head while they were playing. The argument soon turned into a physical fight between the two boys.
People around them intervened and separeted them before sending them home.
However, shortly after reaching home, Selvam began vomiting and later lost consciousness. His parents immediately rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The body was later taken to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Police have registered a case and are investigating whether the boy died due to injuries from the assault or due to other reasons.