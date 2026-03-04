Tiruchi Siva, J Constantine Ravindran named DMK candidates for Rajya Sabha

Tiruchi Siva, a four-time Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, brings nearly three decades of parliamentary experience. During his tenure, he has served on several parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Water Resources.

J Constantine Ravindran, a DMK spokesperson and party functionary, previously served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly when he was associated with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He holds multiple academic degrees, including a PhD.