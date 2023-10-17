Tiruchengode GH gynaecologist suspended for selling newborns

COIMBATORE: A woman gynaecologist in Tiruchengode Government Hospital in Namakkal, who was arrested for selling newborns, was placed under suspension by the Directorate of Medical Education on Monday.

Public Health Department’s Joint Director Raj Mohan on Monday served the order placing A Anuradha, 49, a doctor at the GH to be kept under suspension.

She was arrested along with T Logambal, 38, a broker from Sanarpalayam.

The issue came to light after Logambal at the behest of the doctor approached a couple to sell their newborn baby. Police said Nagajothi, 25, wife of Dinesh from Suriyampalayam in Tiruchengode delivered a baby girl on October 12.

The couple already has two daughters.

As the infant fell ill, they admitted the baby to Tiruchengode GH. At the behest of Anuradha, broker Logambal persuaded the couple to sell their baby for Rs 2 lakh.

Based on a complaint from Dinesh, the Tiruchengode police registered a case and arrested the doctor and broker on Sunday.

Inquiries revealed that Anuradha was also running two private clinics in the Tiruchengode area. “Three months ago, Anuradha had brainwashed a woman, who came for abortion, to deliver a baby and sold it for Rs 3 lakh. Both the accused women had sold up to 10 babies so far and also arranged kidney transplants for a commission,” police said.

The police produced the women before Tiruchengode court and lodged them in Salem Central Prison. As police suspect a larger network involved in the illegal baby-selling racket, special teams have been formed to crack down on the culprits.